In today’s high-tech world, social media is turning into a double-edged sword. Especially celebrities are often being targeted for unnecessary things online. The high usage of social media is paving the way for unwarranted criticism and controversies. Power star and present Deputy CM of Andhra Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife has recently experienced the dark side of this reality. Following the recent AP elections and results, Desai found herself at the center of an intense wave of online abuse.

Being a celebrity herself, this is not a new phenomenon for Renu. Every post she shares seems to attract a storm of hateful messages, many of which target her personal life. This constant negativity has taken a significant emotional toll on her and her children. The relentless trolling has finally pushed Desai to make a tough decision: to exit X and Facebook.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Desai explained her reasons for leaving these platforms. She cited the extreme negativity and hatred as the main factors driving her decision. While some fans have encouraged her to remain on Instagram for her social service activities, Desai’s fear of negativity persists.

Despite this, Desai continues to use Instagram, where she connects with those in need. She runs programs that provide food for underprivileged children and medical care for animals. Her social service work is close to her heart, and she hopes that the positive impact she creates can overshadow the negativity she faces online.

Desai’s decision to leave X and Facebook highlights the darker side of social media. Social media platforms meant to connect people are becoming the platforms of criticism. Instead of extending support, they are turning into places of relentless abuse and negativity. For Desai, stepping away from these platforms was a necessary move to protect her mental health and well-being.

In the face of this adversity, Desai remains committed to her social service work. Her struggle represents the need to create a more positive and supportive online environment. As she continues her efforts on Instagram, she hopes that kindness and compassion will eventually prevail over hatred and negativity.

Must Read: Satyabhama On OTT: Kajal Aggarwal’s Telugu Crime-Thriller Finds Refuge On This Streaming Platform After Dismal Theatrical Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News