Within four months, we will witness one of the biggest clashes of Tollywood as Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan are ready to go one-on-one. Their highly anticipated films, Akhanda 2 and OG, will be facing each other at the Indian box office, and it’s going to be total madness at ticket windows. For box office enthusiasts, the occasion will be no less than a festival, but is it a wise move? Let’s discuss it below in detail!

Expectations are high from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan’s biggies

Both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan enjoy massive fan bases in the Telugu market. In fact, they are among the biggest crowd pullers in the Telugu states. With their upcoming releases, both actors are expected to reach new heights. With the Akhanda sequel, fans are expecting Balayya’s biggest grosser, and the same goes for Pawan’s action entertainer.

Akhanda 2 VS OG box office battle is locked!

Akhanda 2 is scheduled to release on September 25, 2025. On the same date, OG is also marking its grand arrival in theatres. Currently, the clash is locked, and it will be a high-voltage drama at ticket windows. However, from the business perspective, the decision looks like a big mistake as both films have immense potential and are riding on an exorbitant cost.

Akhanda 2 needs record-breaking collections against its massive budget

Reportedly, Akhanda 2 is made on a massive budget of 200 crores, making it the most expensive film of Nandamuri Balakrishna. Against such a huge budget, the film must put a record-breaking performance at the Indian box office. And this is possible only with a solo release.

Pawan Kalyan starrer is carrying an exorbitant price tag

Speaking about OG, it is built on a reported budget of 250 crores, making it a much riskier project than Akhanda 2, as the latter will benefit from being a sequel. Again, this one will need to make big earnings at the Indian box office to become a success.

Box office clash to affect both films

With a cumulative amount of 450 crores on the line, the decision to clash doesn’t look like a wise move. The battle will significantly affect both films, restricting their real potential. Let’s hope that one magnum opus shifts its release to another date.

