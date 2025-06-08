John Wick is popular globally and among the most successful and acclaimed film franchises of the 21st century. Ana de Armas is adding a new branch to the film series with her Ballerina, and it has experienced a spectacular hike at the box office in China on day 2. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Ana de Armas has experienced a solid rise in her career—from Spanish-language TV to global stardom. She has established herself as a versatile actress who balances action dramas and thrillers. The Blonde star is lauded for her talent and dedication.

Ballerina box office collection day 2 (China)

Based on the latest post by trade analyst Luiz Fernando via X [formerly Twitter], Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina has witnessed a sharp hike of 65.5% from Friday’s opening day. It played over 60K screenings on Saturday, day 2. The exhibitors in China added 30K more screenings from Friday. It is almost on par with John Wick: Chapter 4‘s $1.5 million first Saturday gross, which was released in March this year. Therefore, the film hit $1.9 million cume in two days at the box office in China.

How much will Ana de Armas’ film earn on its debut weekend in China?

According to the report, the movie has collected $125K in pre-sales for today, its third day. It is playing over 49K screenings. The film is projected to earn between $2.5 million and $3 million on its opening weekend in China.

Ballerina’s box office performance in North America

The John Wick spin-off earned $10.7 million on its release day in China, the fourth-biggest opening day number in the John Wick franchise. Ballerina, released on June 6, is tracking to earn $27 million to $31 million on its opening weekend in North America.

