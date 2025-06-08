Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning might not have the #1 rank in the North American box office, but it is ruling at the top in China. The film has been witnessing strong walk-up sales in the country and is set to cross a significant mark this weekend. It has only been released in the theaters for nine days. Keep scrolling for days.

It will be the first Hollywood release since October to cross this significant mark in China. Tom Hardy‘s Marvel movie Venom: The Last Dance was the last film to achieve that. Tom Cruise’s MI movies are well-received in the region, and this one also is getting much love from viewers.

Mission: Impossible 8 China box office collection on 2nd Saturday

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest data posted on X [formerly Twitter], Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected strong numbers on its second Saturday, remaining isolated at the #1 spot in China. Mission: Impossible 8 collected $4.3 million, a decline of -56.6% from last Saturday, which was a holiday in China. The film has collected this amount over 89K screenings. It has witnessed 83.7% of tickets bought during the day and 16.3% during pre-sales.

MI 8 nears the $50 million mark & Dead Reckoning’s entire collection in China

The Final Reckoning has hit the $43.8 million cume in just 9 days at the box office in China. It is now less than $5 million away from beating Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘s Chinese haul and will only be achieved this weekend. MI 8 is also inches away from the $50 million mark and will be the first Hollywood in seven months to cross that mark after Venom 3. Tom Cruise’s movie has registered $530K in pre-sales for its second Sunday and is playing over 89K screenings in China.

How much MI 8 is projected to earn on its 2nd weekend in China?

According to the report, Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to earn between $9 million and $11 million on its second three-day weekend in China. This will continue its glorious run at the Chinese box office, where it was released on May 30.

More about the film

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was made on a reported budget of $400 million, and its box office collections have helped Tom Cruise move closer to being the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood star of all time. It is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and must earn around $850 million and more to be called a box office success. Mission: Impossible 8 was released on May 23.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh As An Antagonist Is Unstoppable – 11 Years, 3 Films & 0 Failures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News