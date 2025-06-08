Ana de Armas can feel relieved a little as her film, Ballerina, has scored winning numbers on its release day this Friday at the North American box office. The film is being marketed as From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, and Keanu Reeves also has a cameo. It has surpassed the OG John Wick movie’s opening day collection domestically. Keep scrolling for more.

The OG film spawned sequels, and this spin-off, released in 2014, features Keanu Reeves as the legendary hitman who comes out of retirement seeking revenge against the men who killed his gift, a final gift from his recently deceased wife. It began a successful franchise with three sequels, a TV series, and this latest spin-off.

Ballerina box office collection day 1 (North America)

Ana de Armas starrer R-rated spin-off series, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, has collected the biggest opening day for Lionsgate since The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Ballerina raked in $10.7 million on its opening day in North America, as per Box Office Mojo‘s data. It has scored one of the biggest opening days in the franchise.

Ballerina registers 4th-best opening day numbers in the John Wick franchise!

Ana de Armas‘ film earned over 98% more than the first John Wick’s $5.4 million opening day gross and almost beat John Wick: Chapter 2’s release day earnings.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – $29.4 million John Wick: Chapter 3 – $22.6 million John Wick: Chapter 2 – $11 million Ballerina – $10.7 million John Wick – $5.4 million

Therefore, Ana’s film has registered the 4th biggest opening day in the John Wick franchise.

Projected opening weekend

Ana de Armas’ film is still tracking to earn between $27 million and $31 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. It will be twice John Wick’s opening weekend collection. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina has strong ratings on the aggregate sites and was released in the cinemas on June 6.

