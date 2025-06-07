From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, aka Ballerina, has landed in the theatres, and Ana de Armas has been lauded for her performance in the early reviews. It has also collected winning numbers from early screenings in North America. Its projected opening collection is expected to be way more than the first John Wick movie’s debut collection at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for more.

Ana de Armas’ film is a spin-off movie in the John Wick franchise that has received positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and the audience. The critics gave it 75% and stated, “Equipping a steely Ana de Armas with creatively brutal action choreography and a pleasingly kooky origin story, it pirouettes gracefully onto the Wickverse’s centerstage.” The audience rating is far better, at an incredible 93%.

Ballerina Box Office Performance Through The Preview Screenings

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest box office data via X [formerly Twitter], Ballerina collected a strong $3.8 million from the Thursday previews in North America. The Ana de Armas-led actioner’s collected amount also includes the Wednesday fan screenings. The movie was awarded an A—on CinemaScore, which is a strong rating for R-rated films.

Ears 3rd Biggest Collection from Previews in the John Wick Franchise

According to the report, this John Wick spin-off movie registered the third-biggest preview in the franchise. It also mentions the numbers of the two instalments.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – $8.9 million John Wick Chapter 3 – $5.9 million Ballerina – $3.8 million

Projected to earn 2X of John Wick’s Debut Weekend

Ballerina has been received with positive reactions from both the audience and critics. However, since it has a female lead and Keanu Reeves appears only in a cameo role, the opening weekend will not be earth-shattering but within a decent range of $27 million to $32 million. If it lands within the projected range, it will reportedly be around 2 times bigger than the first John Wick’s $14.4 million and on par with John Wick, Chapter 2’s $30.4 million opening.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, was released in theaters on June 6.

