Weeks after being spotted indulging in a public display of affection during a lunch in London, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have rung the rumor mill. The actor and the visual artist have often talked about how happy and in love they are together. They have kept the majority of their romance private.

But they have been spotted gushing about one another from time to time. A new report has suggested Keanu and Alexandra are engaged and have been for a while. The two are also planning their wedding, which has been postponed a few times due to schedules. Here’s everything we know.

Is Keanu Reeves Engaged To Girlfriend Alexandra Grant?

According to In Touch Weekly, they haven’t announced their engagement because they wanted to keep it to themselves. “They guard their privacy obsessively, so they didn’t announce their engagement, but they are very much engaged and have been for some time,” a source said.

“The wedding has been put off multiple times, but there’s no doubt it will happen, they’re madly in love and such a good match,” the insider further added. As per the report, Alexandra balances the John Wick star, bringing him a lot of calm and peace. The two were friends before they even started dating, which is why they absolutely love spending time together.

“The fact that they can still go to a pub and cut loose together and have so much fun says a lot about how solid they are,” the source stated. They also pointed out that since their wedding had been put off a few times, people have often questioned their relationship, “but it had nothing to do with their commitment to each other, and all came down to schedule conflicts.”

The report also claimed that there’s a chance they elope and cut out all the fuss of planning, since it has been “a big stumbling block” for them. For the unversed, Keanu and Alexandra Grant first met back in 2009 at a dinner party and became friends. They later even worked together on his 2011 poetry book.

She painted the illustrations for the book Ode to Happiness. They later released another book together, Shadows, in 2015. In 2017, they started their publishing company, X Artists Books. The very same year, they began dating, growing their strong friendship into a romance to remember.

They kept their relationship a secret and stayed out of the limelight. However, in 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala. Ever since, they have been open about being happy and in love together. While they still remain quite private, they aren’t hiding their romance. Regardless, their engagement is one thing they wanted to cherish instead of announcing.

