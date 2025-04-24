The eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, titled ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, is easily one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Just weeks before the release of the next MI movie, the film’s exact runtime has been revealed.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Runtime

According to the latest listing on the AMC Theatres website, the precise runtime of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be 2 Hours and 49 Minutes, including credits. (via Collider) That’s quite a length for a feature film. For the sake of comparison, its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, had a marginally shorter runtime of 2 Hours and 43 Minutes. The shortest MI film was the first one, Mission: Impossible, which came out in the year 1996. It was just 1 Hour and 50 Minutes long.

Mission: Impossible 8’s Long Runtime: Epic Finale or Overkill

It was previously hinted that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be the final instalment of Tom Cruise’s highly lucrative franchise. However, the same is not officially confirmed. We think there will always be scope for another Mission: Impossible film after MI 8. If Harrison Ford can do it for the Indiana Jones series, then why can’t Tom Cruise?

Moving over to the ‘Overkill’ part, going by the trailer and whatever we’ve heard and known so far about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, we have a strong feeling that it’s going to be one of the best films of the franchise, if not the best. Runtime is not at all an issue. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had a marginally shorter runtime of 2 Hours and 43 Minutes, and it holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. So, MI 8’s runtime will far from being an overkill.

To sum it up, Epic – Yes, Finale – Probably not, and Overkill – Definitely not.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release Date

The eighth part of the Mission: Impossible film series is set for a theatrical release on 23rd May 2025, so there is just one month to go.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Plot, Director, and Cast

Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie has also directed the upcoming eighth movie. Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. In the previous outing, he teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands.

The story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale. Besides Tom Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles.

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Reacts To Harsh Media Scrutiny Over Justin’s Behavior: “It’s All Being Weaponized”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News