Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, ascertained by many to be Tom Cruise’s swan song to his human-machine fictional spy Ethan Hunt, has galvanized a much bigger wager beyond mere emotional stakes, at least while calibrating its logistics. Aligned with Dead Reckoning, the actioner has transcended into the longest and toughest back-to-back movie haul ever.

And now, this tenacious work can embrace another adjective in its reputation — costliest. Six years ago, in the wake of the triumphant success of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the seventh and eighth installments of the M:I franchise were greenlit at the earliest.

Since then, however, manifesting the spectacles has taken over six years, haplessly struggling to circumvent two labor strikes, a global pandemic, two national elections, several rewrites, reshoots, and injuries while failing to economize resources. Following frequent rumors, the budget for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was reportedly confirmed by Matt Belloni on The Town podcast (via World of Reel) and sits at $400 million.

The number is fourth highest in cinema history, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, ($447 million), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($432 million), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($416 million). The cataclysmic cost adds to the already exorbitant $290 million for Dead Reckoning, taking inventory worth nearly $700 million.

This combined sum places these movies far ahead of other back-to-back blockbuster installments like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame ($681 million) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End ($450 million). The only movies that have managed to overcome the Mission installments are the forthcoming Avatar sequels.

The minimal reliance on special effects, absence of sci-fi and fantasy storylines, and abundance of realistic production design and stunts in Mission: Impossible make The Final Reckoning’s budget feel even larger than it is. $400 million is indeed a steep climb, precipitated by a tempestuous production, though there also lie areas of disbelief when it comes to its box office anticipations.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, failing to surf through the Barbenheimer wave, yielded merely $571 million — just short of profitability — and now The Final Reckoning, too, is tasked with a steep hill to climb.

To surmount that $400 million, The Final Reckoning undisputedly needs to bring at least $850 million back — a tall order when Fallout, the top earner in the franchise, ceased at $791 million in 2018. After Dead Reckoning’s stumble, this duty remains a mission nearly impossible in and of itself.

Despite the obstacles, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning aims to deliver the fifth consecutive crowd-pleaser from the franchise. Shot alongside Dead Reckoning, this Christopher McQuarrie directorial resumes Ethan Hunt’s fight against The Entity, an AI foe. Starring Tom Cruise, the movie will release on May 23, 2025.

