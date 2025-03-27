Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s once-promising wedding plans have come to a screeching halt as the couple battles serious relationship struggles a source told US Weekly.

Insiders reveal that while they haven’t officially parted ways, things are far from smooth sailing. The highly anticipated nuptials that were originally set for this spring, have been put on ice, with no further discussions about rescheduling.

A Career-Driven Rift?

Sources close to the situation say Sweeney, overwhelmed by stress, was the one to hit the brakes on the wedding.

“Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,” the insider shared. “Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.”

“Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars,” the insider went on. They also noted that “it’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.”

Sydney Sweeney Living Apart and Social Media Clues

The actress fuelled breakup rumors earlier this month when it was reported that she has been living separately from Davino for nearly a month. However, just when fans thought the split was imminent, he was spotted at her lavish $6 million Los Angeles home.

Then, in a move that set social media buzzing, Sweeney quietly deleted a sentimental New Year’s photo of the two embracing, a sign that things might not be as picture-perfect as they once seemed.

The last time the couple was seen together was back in January, during a break from Sweeney’s latest film, The Housemaid. While neither has publicly commented on their relationship status, it’s clear their romance is in troubled waters.

