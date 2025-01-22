Sydney Sweeney is among the rising talents in Hollywood who gained recognition through TV series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. Her fame exponentially increased after appearing as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. She did a lot of n*de scenes in this HBO series, and that made her one of the talking points on social media. People even said that she did such explicit scenes because she couldn’t act. The Anyone But You star once slammed the haters with a fitting reply. Scroll below for more.

Sydney earned two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for her roles in The White Lotus and Euphoria: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Her 2023 movie Anyone But You, opposite Glen Powell, was a surprise hit at the box office, helping Sydney solidify her place in showbiz.

Euphoria has its share of n*de and steamy scenes also featuring Sydney Sweeney, and she is now hailed as a sex symbol in the industry. The actress faced trolls who claimed that she does n*de scenes because she cannot act, but her Emmy nominations would beg to differ. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress once also clapped back at her haters.

She opened up about how she deals with the hateful comments online. Sydney admitted, “It definitely puts me down some days. I think that it does for everyone; even when you say it doesn’t, it does. Turning it off helps. Being surrounded by real people helps.”

The Anyone But You actress explained her thoughts on n*dity, “I truly believe that love and the human body and the female body is another art form and is another way to communicate love and emotion and communication.” She continued, “You can watch people brutalize and murder each other on TV, but then the moment someone shows their body, it’s, ‘Oh my god, horror.’ I know many successful male actors who, if you put all their films together where they’re either n*de or have a s*x scene it could be hours worth. But then they win Oscars. The moment a girl says it, it takes away from their acting.”

Sydney Sweeney ended the haters by saying, “Everyone’s like, ‘She just shows her bo*bs because she can’t act.’ I did all that before [doing n*dity]. So do your research.”

On the professional front, Sydney Sweeney was last seen in Immaculate and Eden, released in 2024. The actress has The Housemaid and Echo Valley in the pipeline.

