Razzie Awards 2025: It is the award season, and actors and filmmakers anticipate the nominations and the awards, but not this one. It is the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies and Razzie Awards. From Mufasa: The Lion King to Madame Web and even Joker 2 are in the run for the Razzies. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson and Lady Gaga have also been nominated for this infamous award. Scroll below for the nominations.

The first Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony was held in 1981, and to date, Sylvester Stallone is reportedly the most-awarded actor ever. He has received 12 Razzies. The award is a golf ball-sized raspberry on a Super 8mm film reel over a 35-millimeter film core with brown wood shelf paper glued and wrapped around it.

It is again sitting over a jar lid spray-painted gold. Joker 2 has been nominated in the Worst Picture category at the Razzie Awards 2025. Despite a low start, Mufasa: The Lion King has gained its pace now at the box office. But it still has been nominated as the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Dakota Johnson has also been nominated for the disaster Madame Web, which was released last year.

Check out the nominations for the Razzie Awards 2025

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black, Dear Santa

Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid, Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett, Borderlands

Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle

Dakota Johnson, Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez, Atlas

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black, Borderlands

Kevin Hart, Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf, Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim, Madame Web

Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down, Reagan

Emma Roberts, Madame Web

Amy Schumer, Unfrosted

FKA twigs, The Crow

Worst Director

S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis

Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth, Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Onscreen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black), Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors,” Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller, Reagan

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver

Worst Screenplay

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

As per Screen Crush, the winners of the Razzie Awards 2025 will be announced in Los Angeles on March 1, 2025, the day before the Academy Awards.

