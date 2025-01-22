Razzie Awards 2025: It is the award season, and actors and filmmakers anticipate the nominations and the awards, but not this one. It is the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies and Razzie Awards. From Mufasa: The Lion King to Madame Web and even Joker 2 are in the run for the Razzies. Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson and Lady Gaga have also been nominated for this infamous award. Scroll below for the nominations.
The first Golden Raspberry Awards ceremony was held in 1981, and to date, Sylvester Stallone is reportedly the most-awarded actor ever. He has received 12 Razzies. The award is a golf ball-sized raspberry on a Super 8mm film reel over a 35-millimeter film core with brown wood shelf paper glued and wrapped around it.
It is again sitting over a jar lid spray-painted gold. Joker 2 has been nominated in the Worst Picture category at the Razzie Awards 2025. Despite a low start, Mufasa: The Lion King has gained its pace now at the box office. But it still has been nominated as the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel. Dakota Johnson has also been nominated for the disaster Madame Web, which was released last year.
Check out the nominations for the Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Picture
- Borderlands
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
Worst Actor
- Jack Black, Dear Santa
- Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid, Reagan
- Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Borderlands
- Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux
- Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle
- Dakota Johnson, Madame Web
- Jennifer Lopez, Atlas
Worst Supporting Actor
- Jack Black, Borderlands
- Kevin Hart, Borderlands
- Shia LaBeouf, Megalopolis
- Tahar Rahim, Madame Web
- Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers
Worst Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter
- Leslie Anne Down, Reagan
- Emma Roberts, Madame Web
- Amy Schumer, Unfrosted
- FKA twigs, The Crow
Worst Director
- S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web
- Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis
- Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie a Deux
- Eli Roth, Borderlands
- Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted
Worst Onscreen Combo
- Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black), Borderlands
- Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors,” Unfrosted
- The Entire Cast of Megalopolis
- Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie a Deux
- Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller, Reagan
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
- The Crow
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Rebel Moon: Part 2 — The Scargiver
Worst Screenplay
- Joker: Folie a Deux
- Kraven the Hunter
- Madame Web
- Megalopolis
- Reagan
As per Screen Crush, the winners of the Razzie Awards 2025 will be announced in Los Angeles on March 1, 2025, the day before the Academy Awards.
