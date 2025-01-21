Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is enjoying a winning run at the box office and has recently crossed the $400 million mark worldwide. Amid that, a report has revealed the movie’s digital release. Keanu Reeves joining the franchise has undoubtedly boosted the film’s box office numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About the film

As the name indicates, it is the third film in the Sonic film series, which is based on the video game series. The game series was created by the Japanese developers Yuji Naka, Naoto Ohishima and Hirokazu Yasuhara for Sega. John Wick star Keanu Reeves joined the franchise as an antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog, with the old cast reprising their roles from the past film. It includes Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Idris Elba.

The movie by Jeff Fowler received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave Sonic the Hedgehog 3 88% and stated, “With a double helping of Jim Carrey’s antics and a quicksilver pace befitting its hero, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the best entry in this amiable series yet.” The audience, too, gave it a spectacular 95%, and it beat Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King on its opening weekend.

In Sonic 3, Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Box office performance of the movie

Sonic 3 and Mufasa were released in the US on the same day, but the former surpassed the opening weekend of the Disney feature. It opened to $60.1 million on its opening weekend, and so far, the film has collected $218.89 million at the US box office. It is the second video game movie to only cross the $200 million mark in the United States.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also earned over $200 million at the international box office. The overseas cume stands at $203.5 million, taking the global cume at $422.39 million against an estimated budget of $122 million.

OTT release date

The Sonic 3 movie was released in theatres in the US on December 20, and according to When To Stream, it will land on digital platforms on Tuesday, January 21. Jeff Fowler’s action adventure will be released on VOD. There will also be the option to digitally purchase all three films of the complete Sonic the Hedgehog movie series. It is arriving on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, for sale and rent.

People can rent it on Amazon at UHD for $19.99, and if someone wants to buy it, they can do it at UHD for $24.99. According to a report by Forbes, Paramount confirmed the release date in a press release on Monday. It will also be available on AppleTV and Fandango at Home.

