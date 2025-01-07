The 2024 pan-Indian epic fantasy Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, was surrounded by immense hype before its theatrical release. The makers had ambitious expectations of achieving ₹2000 crore at the box office, but the film ultimately turned out to be a massive flop.

However, in an interesting turn of events, the Siva-directed film has now emerged as a contender for the 2025 Oscars. According to Hindustan Times, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that 323 films have been selected for the 97th Academy Awards, with 207 of them eligible for the Best Picture category.

Six of these films are from India: Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Malayalam), Santosh (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi), and Girls Will Be Girls (English, Hindi).

But how did Kanguva manage to make it onto this list? Voting for nominations begins on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025, with the final list of nominees to be announced on January 17, 2025. Let’s wait and see if Kanguva secures its place in the final lineup.

The Oscars will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, United States.

