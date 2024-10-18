Kalki 2898 AD has been one of the biggest pan-Indian successes of 2024. It boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others. The film significantly impacted the box office and on streaming platforms like Netflix. Recently, rumors circulated that Kalki 2898 AD was being considered for an Oscars 2025 nomination.

According to these reports, the movie was being discussed for a potential nomination in the Best VFX category due to its cutting-edge visual effects and futuristic themes. However, this rumor is not valid. Despite the film’s high-quality VFX, the buzz about it being shortlisted for an Oscar nomination is false.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, which shared a list of potential Oscar 2025 nominees, Kalki 2898 AD did not make it into the top 26 contenders for the prestigious awards. Additionally, even if the movie were to enter the competition for a nomination, the official list would be revealed in December 2024.

Previously, the Nag Ashwin-directed film had been in the race for the 97th Academy Awards but eventually lost to the film Laapata Ladies. As of August 2024, Kalki 2898 AD has earned approximately Rs. 980 crores worldwide, making it the fifth-highest-grossing Indian cinema. While Prabhas’ immense popularity played a significant role in the film’s success, the outstanding performances by Deepika Padukone, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan were also crucial.

Following its blockbuster release in theaters on June 27, 2024, the film was made available on OTT platforms. The Tamil Telugu Kannada and Malayalam versions were released on Amazon Prime, while the Hindi version was available on Netflix.

