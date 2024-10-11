Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Tollywood, has set numerous records in the Telugu cinema industry. Chiru has appeared in over 150 films and is regarded as one of Tollywood’s most influential performers. While he has established numerous records as a hero, he has also set a record for films he has refused. However, only a few know that several films starring him were shelved. Here are some of Chiranjeevi’s movies that never reached the big screen!

Auto Johnny

When Chiranjeevi decided to return, he wanted to make a film with Puri Jagannath titled Auto Johnny. However, the outcome of their collaboration remains undiscovered. Chiru is said to have disliked the film’s second half, leading to the project’s abandonment. After that, he returned with Khaidi No. 150, directed by VV Vinayak, and scored a tremendous hit.

Bhooloka Veerudu

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is an acclaimed filmmaker recognized for his experimental science fiction films. Bhooloka Veerudu was his ultimate dream project. The film was supposed to be a scientific action drama featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Even Singeetam declared he would direct Chiru, and the project’s debut was low-key. However, the film was never produced for unclear reasons. Aswani Dutt was scheduled to back the movie through his home banner, Vyjayanthi Movies.

Vinalani Vundi

Chiranjeevi had collaborated with controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on a film titled Vinalani Vundi, which was halted due to his unhappiness with the storyline. Vinalani Vundi began shooting in 1988, with Chiranjeevi and Tabu securing roles in the film. Chiru even shot the film’s first schedule with Tabu. Mani Sharma composed the music, and the team shot two songs for the film. Aswani Dutt would produce the film under his banner, Vyjayanthi Movies.

Abu-Baghdad Gaja Donga

Abu-Baghdad Gaja Donga was planned to be a major Indian-Hollywood production featuring Chiranjeevi in the title role. Filming began in the mid-1990s but was tragically shelved after about 20 percent of the shooting was completed due to protests by Muslim religious groups, who claimed that the holy papers of the Quran were dipped in tea to make them appear ancient.

Vajrala Donga

Chiranjeevi’s other project, Vajrala Donga, made headlines in 1989. This film was planned to be Sridevi’s first production effort. She intended to develop a movie featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, and according to sources, director A Kodanda Ramireddy shot a song for the film. Bappi Lahari was commissioned to write the soundtrack. After several disagreements, everyone left the project, claiming it lacked soul. However, Chiru and Sridevi acted in the K Raghavendra Rao-directed Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari the following year, now regarded as one of Tollywood’s classic films.

