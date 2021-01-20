For many, Indian movies are just entertainment. Filmmakers and actors deliver films that are often repetitive to some extent. Some even accuse the industry of its lack of originality. However, there are some filmmakers who take a risk by venturing into a path less taken.

Such Indian movies are categorized into experimental films as they offer something out of the box for the audience. And when we were looking for such films we found these gems. Here are some of the finest experimental movies.

Pushpak

This Singeetam Srinivasa Rao directorial film was released in 1987 with different titles for different regions. The film, titled Pushpak in Hindi, starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. He won the National Film Award for it and became one of the most entertaining comedies. Interestingly, the Indian movie is a silent comedy with no dialogues.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

Dibakar Banerjee’s anthology drama is unique in its own way. From its music to its shooting style, everything about the film was unconventional. The entire film was shot in a digital format. The filmmaker delivers a cinematic brilliance, which not only received critical acclamation but also a box office success. It’s one of the unique films in Indian movies

No Smoking

Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir surreal psychological thriller film, No Smoking stars John Abraham, Ayesha Takia, Ranvir Shorey and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Through the film, Kashyap tells the story from a unique perspective. Although the film failed at the box office, it is one of the critically acclaimed Indian Movies.

AK vs AK

This Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is a black comedy thriller that treads the thin line between becoming a reality show and a fictional thriller. The Anurag Kashyap-Anil Kapoor starrer is intriguing, interesting, and undoubtedly entertaining. The film has undoubtedly challenged the notion of conventional filmmaking.

Cargo

Written and directed by Arati Kadav, the 2019 film tells the story of a human world run by friendly demons. While not many people have stumbled upon the creative genius of the filmmaker, the movie is a rare gem in Indian movies’ tiny pool of sci-fi dramas. It’s an unusual story with incredible performance.

