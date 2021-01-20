Earlier today, it was reported that Siddharth Anand indulged in a fight with an assistant on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan. The reason behind the same was said to be the misbehaviour of the assistant on the sets which made the director furious.

Advertisement

As the fight followed in between the shoot, it got cancelled and the news broke on the internet like a wildfire.

Advertisement

Now the latest report has shared more details about the fight. According to Pinkvilla, there’s another angle of the real story. The portal has quoted a source as saying, “The report that director Siddharth Anand and an assistant director got into a fight is absolutely baseless and untrue. Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to. Thankfully, it wasn’t serious. But a junior artist was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it.”

“Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That’s when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to hand over his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to become aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That’s the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect.” the source added.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama had earlier claimed, “Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he’s the captain of the ship, he didn’t like how a particular assistant was behaving during work.”

It also added, “He also wanted all phones to be kept away, but the assistant didn’t pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument, but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break.”

The sources also stated, “The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth, and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets, and shooting had to be stalled for the day.”

Pathan is supposed to mark the big-screen comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after almost 3 years. The film is being highly anticipated by the fans and these kinds of incidents are not expected to happen on the sets at all. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Pathan, Prithviraj, Tiger 3 & More – YRF Getting Ready To Announce Its Upcoming Movies Slate In A Never Seen Before Way?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube