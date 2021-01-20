Coronavirus pandemic has stalled many film shoots that were supposed to be released in 2020. Now as the nation is reeling back to normalcy, many stalled film shoots have commenced and will be released this year. Sardar & Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will also be released this year.

Advertisement

Kapoor‘s other film Bhoot Police, for which the actor is currently shooting along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam will also be released this year. Now the latest report has revealed that the actor’s yet another film will go on floor this year.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan is all set to make his directorial debut with an untitled thriller film for which, Arjun Kapoor has been roped for the lead role. The film will be jointly produced by his father and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan.

Reportedly, Aasmaan has himself written the script and pre-production of the film already kick-started. A source close to the development has said to the publication, “Arjun too is a fan of the thriller genre and loved the script when he heard it for the first time.”

The report further claims that the filmmaker is yet to finalise the cast of the film and his parents Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal could be composing music for the film. An appropriate date will be fixed after evaluating the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, it is also worth pointing out that Aasmaan graduated from the School Of Visual Arts in 2019 and has previously served as an assistant director in Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola and Pataakha. He is also the Managing Director at Vishal Bhardwaj Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Music.

So what do you think about Arjun Kapoor playing a lead role in the thriller film helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Pathan: Director Siddharth Anand Slaps An Assistant Director, Getting Slapped In Return On The Sets Of This Shah Rukh Khan Starrer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube