The party has just begun for Akshay Kumar led Housefull 5 with the arrival of the second weekend. There was no big release this Friday, so the comedy thriller will make the most of the freeway. It has witnessed a huge jump on Saturday, inching closer to the lifetime collections of OMG 2. Scroll below for day 9 early trends at the box office.

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 9 Early Trends!

The target is to cross the 150 crore mark by the second weekend, which is easy. As per early trends, Housefull 5 has earned in the range of 9-10 crores on second Saturday. It saw a jump of 26-34% compared to 6.60 crores garnered on day 8.

The net collections of Housefull 5 surge to 149.18-150.18 crores in India after 9 days. Tomorrow will be another big day on cards and Akshay Kumar starrer will be one of the fastest Bollywood films of 2025 to cross the 150 crore milestone.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Housefull 5 below:

Day 1: 24.35 crores

Day 2: 32.38 crores

Day 3: 35.10 crores

Day 4: 13.15 crores

Day 5: 11.70 crores

Day 6: 9.40 crores

Day 7: 7.50 crores

Day 8: 6.60 crores

Day 9: 9-10 crores (estimates)

Total: 149.18-150.18 crores

Housefull 5 is mounted on a staggering budget of 225 crores. In 9 days, it has recovered around 66% of the estimated cost. The comedy thriller is on its way to become a success.

Housefull 5 vs OMG 2 Box Office

Sajid Nadiadwala’s production is currently Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. It may have already surpassed OMG 2 to steal the 7th spot.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest Bollywood grossers (net earnings) below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Housefull 5 – 149.18-150.18 crores (estimates) Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

