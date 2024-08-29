OMG, released in 2012, starred Akshay Kumar along with Paresh Rawal, and was a huge success and combined humor with important discussions about religion. Eleven years later, OMG 2 appeared, resulting in a lot of excitement .

Arun Govil, who is well-known for playing Lord Rama in the television series Ramayan, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Akshay Kumar as an avatar of Lord Shiva were all featured in the teaser for OMG 2. The new movie appeared to tackle things differently from the last one. While Paresh Rawal played an atheist who disapproved of religious rituals in the first installment, Pankaj Tripathi portrayed a character who was a devout follower of God in OMG 2.

An old interview with Akshay Kumar discussing his beliefs on religion started doing the rounds amid the hype for the sequel. While promoting Sooryavanshi, Akshay talked about his beliefs and thoughts on religion. “I don’t believe in any religion,” he declared.

Akshay Kumar stated that he stresses his Indian identity while not adhering to any one faith. He clarified that the video, which prioritizes Indian identity over religious affiliations, is an example of this point of view. He added that the story offers a unified perspective rather than making a distinction between religions like Parsi, Hindu, and Muslim.

Instead of emphasizing various religions, Akshay Kumar stressed in this interview his support for a single Indian identity. This concept was also present in OMG 2’s plot, which examined faith in a different manner than it was in the first movie.

Released on August 11, OMG 2 explored issues of religion and spirituality, but from a different angle. It was consistent with Akshay Kumar’s objective of fostering unity and a sense of belonging among people.

