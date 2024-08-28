Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a part of many controversies, but one of the most debatable is her ask for an equal salary as the male actor in her movies. She received a lot of backlash when she allegedly demanded 12 crores to play Sita. But remember when the actress said she wanted to earn as much as her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar does? Scroll below for an exciting throwback.

Akki and Bebo have worked together on many films, including Ajnabee, Tashan, and Kambakkht Ishq. In 2019, they came together for the comedy-drama Good Newwz, based on two couples’ tryst with in-vitro fertilization. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani played the other pair in the film, which turned out to be a hit affair with 211 crores in lifetime earnings.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her take on pay parity and responded, “As far as the paycheck goes, I just want to get paid as much as Akshay Kumar does. That’s all yaa!”

Akshay Kumar kept staring at Kareena Kapoor Khan and then came up with one condition to make that possible. “To begin with, I’m a partner with Karan Johar in Good Newwz. I’m ready in front of everyone to make a film where she does the hero’s role, and she will be 50-50 partner with me. Is it agreed?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan defended her take and said she was even the ‘hero’ in Good Newwz. But Akshay Kumar continued, “Now don’t go back, mai film banaunga, mai film me paisa bhi lagaunga. Aap usme hero rahengi, aap usme remuneration nahi lengi. Jab hum us picture ko release karenge, jo kamayenge, 50-50% leke jayenge.”

Akshay then called Kareena “smart” and mentioned how she would skip signing the deal with him. Bebo maintained, “I’m not signing any deal because I’m not a hero or a heroine, I’m an artist. So I just want to get what Akshay Kumar gets.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about Pay parity and #AkshayKumar gives her a SOLID REPLY 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sh2vrWvUaj — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) August 27, 2024

What is your take on the difference of opinion between Akshay and Kareena?

