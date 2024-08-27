Divya Bharti passed away in a tragic death at the age of 19. She was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, and she was expected to achieve huge milestones in her career. She had as many as 12 unfinished films in her kitty before her unfortunate demise, 6 of which were successes. Scroll below to learn how Raveena Tandon and other actresses gained from the unfortunate incident.

To date, there are several conspiracy theories about the unfortunate death of Divya. She allegedly fell from the fifth floor of her Versova apartment. Costume designer Neeta Lulla and her husband Shyam were among others present at her house on the tragic night. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead after suffering head injuries and internal bleeding. Her fans still believe there was wrongdoing involved in her death, although her parents rubbished such rumors.

Divya Bharti’s 12 Unfinished Films After Death

As many as three films, Chinthamani, Kanyadaan, and Do Kadam, were shelved following the unfortunate demise of Divya Bharti. She was replaced by Bollywood actresses like Sridevi, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, among others, in several other projects, which turned out to be major successes at the box office.

Take a look at the fate of other 9 unfinished films of Divya Bharti below:

Dhanwaan (replaced by Karisma Kapoor): Flop Laadla (replaced by Sridevi): Hit Mohra (replaced by Raveena Tandon): Super-Duper Hit Dilwale (replaced by Raveena Tandon): Super Hit Vijaypath (replaced by Tabu): Hit Andolan (replaced by Mamta Kulkarni): Average Kartavya (replaced by Juhi Chawla): Flop Hulchul (replaced by Kajol): Hit Angrakshak (replaced by Pooja Bhatt): Flop

It is to be noted that Raveena Tandon was a part of three films (Laadla, Mohra, and Dilwale) that Divya Bharti was supposed to be a part of, and all of them were massive successes at the box office.

If one omits the three shelved films, Divya could have had a success ratio of 66% from the movies mentioned above. Her script choices were exceptional, and this is the biggest proof of this!

We hope Divya Bharti is happy and at peace wherever she is.

Box office verdicts are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

