Twelve days of spectacular run and Stree 2 refuses to slow down at the ticket windows. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy flick has surpassed as many as three Bollywood biggies at the worldwide box office. If that’s not enough, it is also close to beating Salman Khan starrer Sultan with one crore more in the kitty. Scroll below for the latest exciting updates!

The Stree sequel was released globally on August 15, 2024. It dominated Indian screens, clashed with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, and washed Kalki 2898 AD out of the theatres. Despite Hollywood biggies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Twisters, and It Ends With Us, Amar Kaushik’s directorial is managing to admit footfalls in the overseas circuits.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12)

With 20.20 crores more in the kitty, Stree 2 stands at a net total of 421.85 crores in India after 12 days. In gross collections, it comes to about 497.78 crores. The horror-comedy flick is also set to enter the 100 crore club in the overseas market. So far, it has accumulated 91 crores from the international circuits.

The worldwide collection of Stree 2 after 12 days comes to 588.78 crores gross. And with that, it has surpassed as many as three Bollywood films among the top Hindi grossers in the global arena.

Stree 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) and 2 others

From the 15th, the Stree sequel has now climbed up to the 12th position in the list of top 20 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed Padmaavat (560 crores gross), Tiger Zinda Hai (562 crores gross), and Yash led KGF Chapter 2 (583.85 crores gross in Hindi) to achieve the new feat.

All set to enter Global Top 10 Bollywood grossers

Stree 2 now needs only one crore more to surpass the global collections of Salman Khan’s Sultan (589 crores gross). Along with that, it will beat Dhoom 3 (601 crores gross) today and mark its official entry into the top 10 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office (Overseas): Only 6.57 Crores Away From Beating Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter In North America – Here’s The Breakdown Of Major Regions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News