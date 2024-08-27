Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is having a dream run at the box office, achieving new milestones with each passing day. In overseas, the film is just a few crores away from hitting the milestone of 100 crores gross, and amid this, it is set to surpass Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter in North America (USA and Canada). Keep reading to know more!

This year, there haven’t been many big successes in overseas. Only Fighter, which was backed by the massive international fan base of Hrithik Roshan, did well by raking in 101 crores gross. Now, even this horror comedy is going to hit a century and will comfortably cross the lifetime collection of Hrithik’s film.

As officially shared by the makers, Stree 2 has earned 91 crores gross in 12 days, with a majority chunk of business coming in from North America. As of now, it has earned 47 crores gross approx. in North America, and the half-century is on the cards very soon. It’s also inches away from Fighter, which did a business of 53.56 crores in this region.

Speaking about the other major contributors, Stree 2 has made a collection of around 21 crores gross so far in the Gulf region. In Australia, the film has earned 8.57 crores gross so far. In the UK-Ireland, the film has earned 7.22 crores gross.

Currently standing at 91 crores gross, Stree 2 will soon surpass Fighter’s 101 crores to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film overseas in 2024. As word-of-mouth is positive, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, in the domestic market, the film has earned a whopping 421.85 crores net in 12 days, and from here, it’ll comfortably enter the 500 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein At The Worldwide Box Office (11 Days): Akshay Kumar Starrer’s Only Achievement Is Going To Be 50 Crore Milestone Amid A Dismal Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News