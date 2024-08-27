Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, competes with biggies yet again at the box office. The horror-comedy flick has now officially scored the highest second Monday in Hindi cinema, leaving behind Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Prabhas led Baahubali 2. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

The Stree sequel was released on Independence Day, 2024. It enjoyed massive pre-release buzz, leading to paid previews of 9.40 crores. The numbers only got better with each passing day. In fact, the second Sunday was the highest of all time in Hindi cinema, with 40.75 crores coming in. The streak of success continued on day 12.

Stree 2 scores highest second Monday

With a whopping 20.20 crores, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has surpassed Baahubali 2 and Tiger Zinda Hai to score the biggest second Monday of all time in Hindi cinema. The throne was earlier conquered by Salman Khan starrer with collections of 18.04 crores.

On the other hand, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) has now slipped to the third position with earnings of 16.75 crores on its second Monday.

Take a look at the top 3 highest second Monday(s) in Hindi cinema below:

Stree 2: 20.20 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai: 18.04 crores

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 16.75 crores

All eyes are now on how Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film fairs through its second week in theatres. There is little to no competition. Although Khel Khel Mein is witnessing a considerable jump, the margin is pretty considerable in order to impact the horror comedy.

More about Stree 2

The ensemble cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar are also seen in special appearances.

It is the second installment in the Stree franchise and fifth in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

