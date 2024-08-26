Thangalaan Box Office (Worldwide): Chiyaan Vikram's Film Is 11 Crore Away To Hit Tamannaah's Aranmanai 4

Good news seems to be around the corner for the Tamil film Industry as it might welcome another 100 crore grosser this year. Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan might turn the fifth 100-crore grosser worldwide for Kollywood after Maharaja, Indian 2, Raayan, and Aranmanai 4.

Thangalaan Worldwide Box Office

The survival drama is currently standing at a total of 89 crore worldwide according to various box office trackers. Meanwhile the film is still earning at a slow pace but not surrendering totally.

On the 11th day, Chiyaan Vikram’s film earned 1.65 crore in India, taking a 32% jump from its previous day. The total currently stands at 42.80 crore in India.

Thangalaan is ready for a Hindi release as well on August 30, and with the Hindi release, the box office numbers might get a further push, escalating the journey towards the remaining 11 crore to hit the 100 crore total. With this accomplished number it would also beat Tamannaah Bhatia’s Aranmanai 4 at the box office.

Despite competition from many new releases in its second week, the film is holding steady at the box office in Tamil Nadu. In the Andhra-Telangana region, the total screen count increased by a massive 141 screens in its second week, coming as a shot in the arm for the makers and a big sign of the film’s positive reception among diverse audiences.

The film has a unique storyline about a bygone era of oppression in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) based on real-life incidents in the 18th and 19th centuries. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, was released worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be released in Hindi on August 30.

