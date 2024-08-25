Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan had a lot of expectations pinned on it, but unfortunately, it is witnessing a poor run at the Indian box office. Amid this, there’s an update about the film’s Hindi dubbed version, which is going to cheer up Vikram’s fans in the Hindi belt. Yes, you guessed it right! The biggie is geared up for its release in its Hindi dubbed version, and below is all you need to know.

The Tamil action-adventure drama was originally released in theatres on August 15. It opened to mixed to positive reviews from critics, with praise coming in for Vikram’s performance. Even the visuals and storytelling received applause. However, despite the positivity, the film failed to make any mark. After registering the third-best opening for Kollywood in 2024, the biggie slowed down more than expected, and now, it is heading towards a disaster verdict.

After trying its luck in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, Thangalaan is geared up for its release in Hindi. Yes, the theatrical release for the Hindi dubbed version is locked, and it’s on August 30. So, we’re just five days away from the date, and it’s big news for all Chiyaan Vikram’s fans. Apart from Stree 2, there’s no major film playing in theatres, so this Vikram’s biggie might just have a chance to rake in some moolah at the Indian box office.

Chiyaan Vikram is a popular face in the Hindi market, all thanks to his cult, Aparichit. So, this popularity might help initially attract a crowd in theatres for Thangalaan.

Meanwhile, the Pa Ranjith directorial is struggling at the worldwide box office and it will fail to even hit the 75 crore mark in the lifetime run. As per the last update, the film earned 39.90 crores net in India (47.08 crores gross) and over 13 crores gross in overseas.

