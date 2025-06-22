The Soori starrer Tamil famil drama, Maaman has diminished its pace at the box office. But nevertheless, it has established itself as the most profitable Kollywood film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 37th day.

Maaman Box Office Collection Day 37

On its 37th day, the Soori starrer earned 3 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a good growth of around 50% since the movie amassed 2 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 39.61 crores.

The film is now almost inching towards 40 crores at the Indian box office. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to hit this target since the collections remain at the lower levels now. However, Maaman continues to strike gold when it comes to the profits.

Maaman Continues To Bring In Stellar Returns

The Soori starrer has been mounted at a limited budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 39.61 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 29.61 crores. This results in the ROI% of Maaman coming to 296%. The movie is almost close to churning out stellar returns of a whopping 300%. However, it might fail to attain the same since the collections have drastically reduced now. But still, the movie has managed to surpass the likes of Tourist Family and Madha Gaja Raja to become the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Maaman At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 46.73 crores. However, the film is still struggling when it comes to the overseas collection. The Soori starrer has earned a mere 25 lakhs when it comes to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Maaman now comes to 46.98 crores. The film will wrap up below 50 crores when it comes to the worldwide box office. However, it has inevitably been one of the most successful offerings from the Tamil film industry.

Maaman Box Office Summary (37 days)

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 39.61 crores

India gross collection: 46.73 crores

ROI: 296%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 46.98 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

