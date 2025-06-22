Kuberaa is getting a good response from the audience in the theaters, with cine lovers demanding a National Award for Dhanush’s performance. The film has picked up pace at the box office, and it has taken only 48 hours to surpass every single Telugu film of 2025!

Dhanush Registers Top Day 2 Sales

Dhanush has registered top BMS sales on the second day for any day 2 sales of Telugu films of 2025. In fact, it surpassed the best – Sankranthiki Vasthunam by a very minimal margin!

Kuberaa Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Saturday, June 21, Kuberaa registered a minimal jump of only 3% from the previous day on BookMyShow. On the second day, the ticket sales of the crime drama hit a total of 339K, surpassing every single Telugu film of 2025!

Dhanush Pushes Nani Out Of The Top 10!

Interestingly, even with the films of 2024, Dhanush takes the fifth spot with the day 2 sales of Telugu films of 2024 – 25 on BMS, standing beside Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Devara, and HanuMan! In fact, it pushes Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram with a sale of 208K on the second day, out of the top 10.

Check out the day 2 BMS Sales of Telugu films of 2024 – 25.

Pushpa 2: 1.68 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21 Million Devara: 550K HanuMan : 431K Kuberaa: 339K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 319K Game Changer: 316K Tillu Square: 269K Thandel: 259K Daaku Maharaaj: 218K

Kuberaa Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

The film registered almost 15% better occupancy than the opening day, maintaining a good pace. While it opened in the theaters on Friday, June 20, with an occupancy of 57%, it grew on Saturday with an overall occupancy of 66%. If it maintains the momentum, then the weekend will be a huge hit!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

