Sargun Mehta, Nimrat Khair, and Ammy Virk led Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has completed three weeks in theatres. The romantic comedy-drama is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 but is yet to beat its predecessor, Saunkan Saunkne. Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison!

How much has Saunkan Saunkanay 2 earned in 22 days in India?

Smeep Kang’s directorial was released in theatres on May 30, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews, garnering a rating of 6.2 on IMDb. As per Sacnilk, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 garnered 11 lakhs on day 22. It witnessed a 27% decrease compared to 15 lakhs earned on the previous day.

Sargun Mehta’s film is facing competition from two new releases in Pollywood – Dakuaan Da Munda 3 and Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya. The overall net collections in India stand at 17.46 crore net in 22 days. Including taxes, the gross total concludes at 20.60 crores.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It has surpassed Akaal, Guru Nanak Jahaz, and every other release of the year to conquer the throne.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 below (India net collections):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 17.46 crores Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 5.95 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 3.08 crores

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 vs Saunkan Saunkne

The original film, released in 2022, also starred Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira. It also concluded its box office run as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year, accumulating 30.71 crores in its lifetime.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 still needs a 76% jump in box office collections to beat the OG, which is out of reach now.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 10 crores

India net – 17.46 crores

India gross – 20.60 crores

ROI – 74.6%

Overseas gross – 13.35 crores

Worldwide gross – 33.95 crores

Verdict: Plus

