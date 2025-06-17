The Ammy Virk starrer Punjabi comedy film, Saukan Saunkanay 2 has been enjoying a smooth run at the box office. For now, it is also enjoying the coveted position of the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 18th day.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Ammy Virk starrer earned 21 lakhs. This was a sharp drop of around 61% since the movie amassed 55 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 16.83 crore.

However, the movie might end its theatrical run below 20 crores unless it shows a considerable amount of an upward graph in the coming days. It is also enjoying the position of the highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025 for now, with no major players at the Punjwood box office. However, it might face a tough competition from Navi Bhangu’s Dakuaan Da Munda 3 which is quickly gaining a lot of footfall.

Stellar Returns For Saunkan Saunkanay 2

The Ammy Virk starrer is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 16.83 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 6.83 crores. This results in the ROI% to be 68%. The movie is almost inching towards churning out 70% returns.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 19.85 crores. The movie earned 11.5 crores when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 31.35 crores. Talking about the film, it also stars Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira in the lead roles.

