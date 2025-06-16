One of the most emotionally resonant Punjabi films, Love Punjab, is finally heading to OTT! Starring Sargun Mehta and Amrinder Gill, the 2016 family drama proved a hit among fans when it was released and now it is set to reach an even bigger audience thanks to streaming. Its story is something everyone can relate to, features some amazing acting, and has some good theme about coming to terms with one’s past, which still resonates to this day.

When & Where to Watch Love Punjab Online

According to OTTplay, Love Punjab will be released on Chaupal on June 19, 2025. The reveal has left fans of Punjabi cinema in the throes of nostalgia, reminiscing about the film’s touching storyline and powerful performances.

The Rajiv Dhingra directorial was one of the biggest Bollywood hits in 2016 with an earning of approximately Rs 25.16 crore at the box office. It also has a pretty decent 7.6/10 IMDb score which shows us the love it received from folks worldwide.

Interestingly, the opening weekend of the film saw it, in the overseas market (namely Australia and New Zealand) beat big Bollywood releases like Airlift and Bajirao Mastani. That’s correct — it was Punjabi NRIs that came in huge numbers to watch the film, transforming it into an international success story.

Plot Summary

The plot follows a dysfunctional couple whose toxic arguing affects their young son, causing him to become clinically depressed. Desperate, they are referred to a psychiatrist who recommends the couple relocate. Which is when the father takes the family on a trip to their ancestral home of Punjab.

And when they arrive, they discover that the village has changed drastically — a blend of perfect Punjabi culture and modernity. Gradually, the child is healing and embracing his roots and the couple is on the path to reconciliation. It’s an emotional ride centered on love, identity and the ties that bind families.

Love Punjab on Chaupal June 19, 2025 for those who’ve missed it in theatres or want to relive the feels.

Check out the trailer of Love Punjab below:

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jombieland: Binnu Dhillon, Kanika Mann & Angira Dhar Are Laughter-Rioting In The Poster Of India’s First Punjabi Zom-Com – Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News