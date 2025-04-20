Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira have reunited for the Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkanay 2, and the teaser is promising yet another laughter riot! The teaser offers a quick glimpse of the chaos that is about to arrive with Ammy and his two wives.

The teaser establishes the primary premise of the two wives and their shared husband traveling their unconventional relationships, and this sequel might leave fans equally content!

However, the Saunkan Saunkanay 2 teaser hints at rebranding the success of part 1 with the same light-hearted, domestic squabble-based comedy that worked well in Saunkan Saunkne.

There is obviously the third wife and her possibility that keeps everyone intrigued, and Smeep Kang knows his audience since his comic timing and handling of the witty banter between the three leads land well in the teaser!

The best part of the teaser is the folk song Saunkan Saunkne playing in the background. It effectively plays on nostalgia. The folk song turned into a riot during the Corona lockdown and was a lifeline for TikTok!

But the nostalgia is too difficult to be justified in yet another and I am not sure if Saunkan Saunkanay 2 will live up to the hype of part 1. Since the teaser also is very familiar to the first part and relies on the equations of the first film itself!

Clearly, this would be a very grey zone for Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira’s film, with the risk of repetition and offering nothing new! However, the film has all the chances to sail, looking at the exponential increase in the star power of Ammy, Sargun, and Nimrat! However, to match and repeat the success of part Saunkan Saunkanay 2, it needs to offer more than just a rehash since it did not have the repetitive potential for a story. Apart from humor, the film needs a genuinely witty plot to outgrow Part 1 and its success!

The film releases on May 30, 2025. Check out the teaser of the Punjabi film here.

