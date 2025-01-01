Punjabi films this year performed brilliantly at the box office. Right from Diljit Dosanjh to Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin to Sargun Mehta, the stars ruled the box office with their films. In fact, some of them churned out profit on very limited budgets of 8 – 10 crore.

Most Profitable Punjabi Film Of 2024

Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa’s Jatt & Juliet 3, with a 38.25 crore box office collection in India, became the highest-grossing Pollywood film this year. In fact, it also turned out to be the most profitable Punjabi film of the year as well.

In fact, it was the only Punjabi film to touch the 100-crore mark worldwide. Made on a budget of 12 crore at the box office, it earned 38.25 crore, churning out a profit of 218.7%. This was followed by Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin’s Warning 2.

Movies That Failed To Recover Budget

There were many big Punjabi films that failed to recover their budget at the box office. Prominent ones are Tabaah, starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Harman Brar, earning 2.04 crore; Amrit Maan and Neeru Bajwa’s Shukrana, earned 1.2 crore, and Guru Randhawa – Isha Talwar’s Shahkot earned 1.35 crore.

More Profitable Than Pushpa 2!

Interestingly, the top 3 profitable Punjabi films registered better return on investments than the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, Pushpa 2, which earned only 138.6% profit at the box office!

Check out the most profitable Punjabi films of 2024.

Jatt & Juliet 3: 218.75% Warning 2: 207.5% Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di: 205.2% Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri: 44.4% Shinda Shinda No Papa: 41.5% Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni: 20.83%

