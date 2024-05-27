Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence On His 'Relationship Rumor' With Bigg Boss 13 Starlet Shehnaaz Gill, Singer Says “I Feel Very Good About It When..."

Is Guru Randhawa finally revealing his relationship status? Well, sort of. Rumors have been circulating for a long time that something is brewing between Guru Randhawa & Shehnaaz Gill. But the two have also maintained that they are just excellent friends. But it looks like Randhawa might have just let more information spill than he intended. Guru revealed that he likes it when people talk about his dating life.

For over a year, rumors about the relationship between singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa and singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill have dominated headlines. The paparazzi teased Guru and Shehnaaz about their obvious chemistry as they posed together on the red carpet at the Thank You For Coming pre-release event. Though there was a lot of buzz, neither Guru nor Shehnaaz addressed the rumors, and the conjecture eventually died down.

In January of this year, they released their second single, Sunrise, which sparked even more fan speculation. They frequently pique fans’ curiosity about their relationship with their adorable Instagram posts.

But Guru is now reacting to his alleged link-ups and even subtly revealing his relationship status. He said, “I feel very good about it when people talk about my dating life. Fans link me with beautiful girls all over the world, so it feels great. Every boy wants that attention.”

The rumors of Guru’s purported relationship with Shehnaaz are something he doesn’t want to confirm or deny, he continued.“I want people to keep doing that [talk about my love life] for me. Even if I am not dating somebody right now, because of that news, I might start dating someday soon. If the reader [of this interview] is a girl, I am single. But if the reader is a boy, I am taken.”

In an interview with News 18, Guru opened up about the idea of falling in love and his take on it. He said, “I’m someone who’s always in love. Love is a beautiful feeling. Everyone should fall in love. I think that even if someone doesn’t love you back, it shouldn’t deter you from feeling for them. After all, even one-sided love is love.”

Recently, the singer made his acting debut in the movie Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, which also starred Saiee Manjrekar. Shehnaaz & Guru first starred in Moonrise’s music video.

