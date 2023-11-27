We all entrust the reality TV series Bigg Boss to supply us with unending entertainment, and a few controversies here and there are just gifts that keep on giving. While the concept of the show in itself has intrigued viewers since 2006, we also have a few public figures to thank for bringing the much-needed sensationality to serve as the icing on the cake.

From Orhan Awatramani, aka ORRY, who recently made his Bigg Boss debut with Bigg Boss 17 over Weekend Ka Vaar episode, to Uorfi Javed, who became a household name with her stint in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the Salman Khan-hosted show has introduced us to many sensational personalities who have become internet favorites now. Three other names who have ensured unlimited entertainment with their presence inside the house include Rakhi Sawant, Pooja Mishra, and Shehnaaz Gill.

During his Bigg Boss 17 visit, Orry kept Salman entertained with his funny persona, but even Khan was shocked when the ‘liver’ said he earns Rs 15-20 lakhs for attending parties. Well, we cannot prove that his statement was true, but his staggering net worth sure hinted that he could really be earning that amount. Not only Orry, but the aforementioned four BB contestants have also seen a massive jump in their net worth. Today, we will be sharing how rich these celebs, who made a splash with their Bigg Boss appearance, are. So, scroll ahead.

1. Orry

Of course, we are beginning with the man of the hour himself. “Orry karta kya hai?” is one question that has the entire internet going bonkers. His sightings at high-profile celeb parties, from the Jio World Plaza Launch to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, have only generated more buzz surrounding his professional life. While we are not sure what else he does other than work on himself, he reportedly has a net worth ranging from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 8 crore, as per Lehren.

2. Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, despite the criticism that she is subjected to, has managed to carve her own path. The fashion influencer is known for making a statement with her bold sartorial choices, refraining from backing out of unequivocally expressing herself. Uorfi, who appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, reportedly has an estimated net worth of around Rs. 173 crores, as per The Financial Express.

3. Rakhi Sawant

The undisputed queen of entertainment, who has graced the BB house multiple times, has kept the BB audience entertained for over a decade now. As per the information sourced by Lifestyle Asia, Rakhi Sawant‘s net worth is estimated at Rs. 41.65 crore.

4. Pooja Misrra

Pooja Misrra is an important part of meme culture on the internet. IYKYK. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss season 5, which ran from October 2011 to January 2012, and made headlines for her tumultuous clash with co-contestant Pooja Bedi. Many media reports have suggested that her net worth is estimated at Rs 41 lakh.

5. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill‘s journey from Bigg Boss 13 to Thank You For Coming has been nothing short of magical. The singer-actress, who was claimed to be the least-paid contestant on BB13, currently has an impressive net worth of Rs. 33 crore, according to MensXP.

