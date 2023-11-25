Bigg Boss 17 is getting spicier with each passing day. Salman Khan is back with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar special. We’ll witness Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain‘s mothers make a special appearance to school them over brutal fights on national TV. But before that, Arun Mashetty’s derogatory remark on the former couple and Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, went viral online. Scroll below for all the details!

Friday’s episode witnessed Ankita Lokhande break down over Mannara Chopra’s rude comments on their friendship. Salman Khan was also seen schooling the contestants over their fake bond. However, he did praise Arun-Sunny Arya and Samarth-Abhishek Kumar for their equations!

“Arun Mashetty is Vicky Jain’s puppet”

During one of the sequences, Salman Khan asked the contestants to choose the bigger mastermind between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma were seen calling out Arun Mashetty and termed him Vicky’s ‘puppet’.

This obviously didn’t go well with Arun Mashetty, who later passed a derogatory remark against Isha Malviya & Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and other couples of the house. “Ye log kya meri baat kar rahe hai, khud ghar main couples ban ke aaye hai. Full chuma chati karte hai, yaha Kya baccha paida karne aaya hai,” he said in a conversation with Sunny Arya.

Tehelka Bhai was seen calming him down, after which they returned to the living room for Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar special.

More about Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Meanwhile, Salman Khan even expressed his disappointment towards Munawar Faruqui. After Lock Upp Season 1, viewers had huge expectations from the rapper who took home the trophy, but the Bigg Bos 17 host feels he’s too monotonous.

Salman also schooled Vicky Jain along with Munawar Faruqui and called their game “faltu.”

Orry’s entry in Bigg Boss 17

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 is going to get all interesting as social media personality Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is about to enter the house as a wild card contestant today. He enjoys a social media following of over 600K on Instagram and is often seen posing with A-listers in Bollywood. He’s best friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Banita Sandhu, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and the list goes on!

