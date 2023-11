Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Here's The Complete List Of The Nominations!

Brace yourself for the return of the ultimate recognition in the world of OTT as Filmfare – India’s leading entertainment media brand, returns with its 4th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards in 2023. After the successful three seasons of its highly acclaimed property, the brand continues to celebrate the geniuses behind the characters that touched hearts, the stories that left a mark. This year, the awards set a new record with 38+ categories and over 450 entries, showcasing excellence as the focal point for the finest in the industry.

While Gajraj Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Varma, Aparshakti Khurrana, and others have been nominated for their gripping performances in the OTT world. Talented actresses such as Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tripti Dimri, and Shriya Pilgaonkar are nominated for their highly acclaimed performances in their respective shows/films. Hindi Cinema’s stellar actors Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur are nominated for their brilliant screen time in The Night Manager and Bloody Daddy, respectively. Veteran actresses Ratna Pathak Shah and Dimple Kapadia and other distinguished actresses Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Sonakshi Sinha, amongst others, have been nominated for their captivating performance across categories for their series/films. Jubilee, TVF Pitchers Season 2, and Darlings have swept the nominations in their respective genres as Best Series (Drama), Best Series (Comedy), and Best Film (Web Original). With these celebrated names, get ready for the ultimate celebration of India’s OTT sensations with the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023!

Reliving the magic of the most coveted celebration, where every nomination deserves a standing ovation, this year, the awards expanded the ceremony by introducing technical categories for the OTT films section. These categories acknowledge the behind-the-scenes brilliance that enhances the storytelling experience.

The coveted awards will be held on November 26, 2023 at the prestigious Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The hosts of the evening are Kubbra Sait and Sharib Hashmi, who are all set to entertain the audience with their wit and charm.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 is co-powered by Hyundai Motor India, AJIO, and Film Bandhu – Government of Uttar Pradesh, in association with Fura Gems. The coveted will honour creative excellence across Hindi web original shows and films released between August 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023. Fans can watch the show on Filmfare.com and on its social media touchpoints.

Here is the complete nomination list –

BEST SERIES

Asur 2 Dahaad Farzi Jubilee Kohrra Rocket Boys Season 2 School of Lies Scoop The Night Manager Trial by Fire

BEST DIRECTOR (SERIES)

Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys Season 2) Avinash Arun Dhaware (School of Lies) Hansal Mehta (Scoop) Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha (Trial by Fire) Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K (Farzi) Randeep Jha (Kohrra) Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (Dahaad) Tanuj Chopra (Delhi Crime Season 2) Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

BEST ACTOR (SERIES – MALE): DRAMA

Aamir Bashir (School of Lies) Abhay Deol (Trial by Fire) Aditya Roy Kapur (The Night Manager) Anil Kapoor (The Night Manager) Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee) Jim Sarbh (Rocket Boys Season 2) Pankaj Tripathi (Criminal Justice- Adhura Sach) Shahid Kapoor (Farzi) Sidhant Gupta (Jubilee) Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra) Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

BEST ACTOR (SERIES – FEMALE): DRAMA

Dimple Kapadia (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Kajol (The Trial) Karishma Tanna (Scoop) Rajshri Deshpande (Trial by Fire) Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 2) Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad) Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (SERIES – MALE): DRAMA

Barun Sobti (Kohrra) Bhuvan Arora (Farzi) Gulshan Devaiah (Dahaad) Harman Baweja (Scoop) Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub (Scoop) Prathamesh Parab (Taaza Khabar) Prosenjit Chatterjee (Jubilee) Saswata Chatterjee (The Night Manager)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (SERIES – FEMALE): DRAMA

Harleen Sethi (Kohrra) Nimrat Kaur (School of Lies) Radhika Madan (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime Season 2) Shweta Tripathi (Kaalkoot) Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2) Tillotama Shome (The Night Manager)

BEST ACTOR (SERIES – MALE): COMEDY

Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings of Munnes) Amol Parashar (TVF Tripling S3) Atul Kulkarni (Happy Family Conditions Apply) Bhuvan Bam (Rafta Rafta) Johnny Lever (Pop Kaun?) Kunal Kemmu (Pop Kaun?)

BEST ACTOR (SERIES – FEMALE): COMEDY

Aadhya Anand (Crushed Season 2) Juhi Parmar (Yeh Meri Family S2) Maanvi Gagroo (TVF Tripling) Ratna Pathak Shah (Happy Family Conditions Apply) Srishti Ganguli (Rafta Rafta)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (SERIES – MALE): COMEDY

Arunabh Kumar (TVF Pitchers S2) Kumud Mishra (TVF Tripling S3) Kunaal Roy Kapur (TVF Tripling S3) Naman Jain (Crushed Season 2) Purav Jha (Ishq Next Door)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (SERIES – FEMALE): COMEDY

Ahsaas Channa (Hostel Daze S3) Shernaz Patel (TVF Tripling S3) Shilpa Shukla (Taaza Khabar) Sunita Rajwar (The Great Weddings of Munnes) Swati Das (Happy Family Conditions Apply)

BEST COMEDY (SERIES/SPECIALS)

Crushed Farzi Mushaira Half Pants Full Pants Happy Family Conditions Apply Hostel Daze S3 TVF Pitchers S2 TVF Tripling S3

BEST NON-FICTION ORIGINAL (SERIES/SPECIAL)

Cinema Marte Dum Tak Dancing on the Grave Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld Playground 2 The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives- Season 2 The Romantics

BEST FILM (WEB ORIGINAL)

Babli Bouncer Darlings Gulmohar Kathal Lost Monica, O My Darling Qala Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

BEST DIRECTOR (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Lost) Apoorv Singh Kirki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings) Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2) Rahul V. Chitella (Gulmohar) Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling)

BEST ACTOR (WEB ORIGINAL FILM – MALE)

Diljit Dosanjh (Jogi) Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar) Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling) Shahid Kapoor (Bloody Daddy) Varun Dhawan (Bawaal) Vijay Varma (Darlings)

BEST ACTOR (WEB ORIGINAL FILM – FEMALE)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings) Huma Qureshi (Monica O My Darling) Janhvi Kapoor (Bawaal) Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) Tamannaah Bhatia (Babli Bouncer) Tripti Dimri (Qala) Yami Gautam (Lost)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (WEB ORIGINAL FILM – MALE)

Ayush Mehra (Kacchey Limbu) Gajraj Rao (Maja Ma) Pankaj Kapur (Lost) Rajat Barmecha (Kacchey Limbu) Sharib Hashmi (Tarla) Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (WEB ORIGINAL FILM – FEMALE)

Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2) Radhika Apte (Monica O My Darling) Shefali Shah (Darlings) Shriya Pilgaonkar (Ishq-E-Nadaan) Simran (Gulmohar) Swastika Mukherjee (Qala)

BEST ORIGINAL STORY (SERIES)

Atul Sabharwal, Soumik Sen (Jubilee) Avinash Arun, Ishani Banerjee (School of Lies) Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra) Homi Adajania (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K (Farzi) Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Zoya Akhtar (Dahaad) Subash Kapoor, Nandan Singh (Maharani Season 2)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (SERIES)

Abhay Pannu (Rocket Boys Season 2) Arunabh Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Sharma, Talha Siddiqui (TVF Pitchers S2) Atul Sabharwal (Jubilee) Anurag Pandey, Bijesh Jayarajan & Iti Agarwal (Criminal Justice Adhura Sach) Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, and Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra) Ishani Banerjee, Nishant Agarwala (School of Lies) Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K, Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar (Farzi) Reema Kagti, Ritesh Shah, Sunayana Kumari, Mansi Jain, Chaitanya Chopra, Karan Shah (Dahaad)

BEST ORIGINAL DIALOGUE (SERIES)

Abhay Pannu, Kausar Munir (Rocket Boys Season 2) Arunabh Kumar, Prashant Kumar, Shubham Sharma, Talha Siddiqui, Garima Kunzru (TVF Pitchers S2) Atul Sabharwal (Jubilee) Gaurav Shukla, Abhijeet Khuman and Suraj Gianani (Asur 2) Karan Vyas (Scoop) Uma Shankar Singh (Maharani Season 2) Sumit Arora (Dahaad)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (SERIES)

Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Siddharth Kumar (The Trial) Arshad Syyed, Vaibhav Modi and Karan Oberoi (Mukhbir The Story of a Spy) Ishan Trivedi and Sudhir Mishra (Tanaav) Karan Sharma (Kafas) Kersi Khambatta (Class) Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi and Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop) Shridhar Raghavan (The Night Manager)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (SERIES)

Avinash Arun (School of Lies) Harshveer Oberai (Rocket Boys Season 2) Linesh Desai (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Pratham Mehta (Scoop) Pratik Shah (Jubilee) Saurabh Monga (Kohrra)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (SERIES)

Abhimanyu Jai (TVF Pitchers S2) Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee) Meghna Gandhi (Rocket Boys Season 2) Parichit Paralkar (Farzi) Shailaja Sharma (Dahaad) Somanwita Bhattacharya (Immature S2) Tanvi Leena Patil (Scoop)

BEST EDITING (SERIES)

Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee) Amitesh Mukherjee (Scoop) Antara Lahiri, Parikshit Jha, & Manas Mittal (Delhi Crime Season 2) Daniel Hajnal (Trial by Fire) Maahir Zaveri (Rocket Boys Season 2) Sanyukta Kaza (Kohrra) Sumeet Kotian (Farzi)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (SERIES)

Lovedeep Gulyani (Class) Maxima Basu (Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo) Nikhat Neerusha (Taj: Divided by Blood) Pallavi Patel, Anubha Patnaik (TVF Pitchers S2) Shivangi Shrivastava (TVF Sixer) Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee) Uma Antony, Biju Antony (Rocket Boys Season 2)

BEST BACKGROUND MUSIC (SERIES)

Achint Thakker (Rocket Boys Season 2) Alokanda Dasgupta (Jubilee) Dharmaraj Bhatt (Asur 2) Gaurav Chatterji, Ashish Zachariah (School of Lies) Ketan Sodha (Farzi) Sachin Jigar (Jee Karda) Tubby (Class)

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK (SERIES)

Achint Thakkar (Rocket Boys 2) Aditya N., Nayantara Bhatkal, Chakori Dwivedi, Keshav Dhar, Akhilesh Jain (Class) Anurag Saikia, Vivek Hariharan, Jonita Gandhi, Neha Karode (Mismatched Season 2) Composer – Amit Trivedi, Lyricist – Kausar Munir (Jubilee) Sachin Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh, Simran Choudhary, Mellow D, Luv (Jee Karda) Sachin Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Raghav Meattle, Priya Saraiya (Farzi) Santosh Narayanan (Faadu – Saath)

BEST VFX (SERIES)

Arpan Gaglani (PhilmCGI) (Jubilee) Deepak Bhatia, Prashant Thakur (Trial by Fire) Vishwas Savanur (Rocket Boys Season 2)

BEST SOUND DESIGN (SERIES)

Ankita Purkayastha, Ateesh Chattopadhyay, Sudeepta Sadhukhan (TVF Sixer) Arka Ghosh (Inspector Avinash) Bigyna Dahal (Class) Kunal Sharma and Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee) Sanjay Maurya & Allwin Rego (Delhi Crime Season 2) Subash Sahoo (Rocket Boys Season 2)

BEST STORY (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mohammed Shakeel (Babli Bouncer) Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bawaal) Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Parveez Shaikh, Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings) Konkona Sen Sharma and Pooja Tolani (Lust Stories 2) Rahul V. Chitella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar) Yogesh Chandekar (Monica, O My Darling)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Ajitpal Singh (Fire in the Mountain) Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, Madhur Bhandarkar (Babli Bouncer) Kunwar Shiv Singh, Akshat Trivedi, Aleya Sen (Trial Period) Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain, Piyush Gupta & Nitesh Tiwari (Bawaal) Parveez Shaikh, Jasmeet K Reen (Darlings) Pooja Tolani and Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories 2) Rahul V. Chitella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

BEST DIALOGUE (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Aleya Sen and Akshat Trivedi (Trial Period) Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Basu (Bloody Daddy) Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Rahul V. Chitella & Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar) Sudeep Nigam (Ishq-e-Nadaan) Vijay Maurya, Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Shaikh (Darlings)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Eeshit Narain (Gulmohar) Manoj Khatoi (Trial Period) Marcin Laskawiec, USC (Bloody Daddy) Mitesh Mirchandani ISC (Interchanged) (Bawaal) Siddharth Diwan (Qala) Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Aditya Kanwar (Bawaal) Mansi Dhruv Mehta (Gulmohar) Meenal Agarwal (Qala) Paul Rowan (Blind) Rajnish Hedao, Snigdha Basu, Sumit Basu (Acropolis) (Bloody Daddy)

BEST EDITING (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Charu Shree Roy (Bawaal) Nitin Baid (Darlings) Steven Bernard (Bloody Daddy) Sumeet Kotian (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Tanupriya Sharma (Gulmohar)

BEST BACKGROUND MUSIC (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling) Daniel B. George (Bawaal) Julius Packiam (Bloody Daddy) Prashant Pillai (Darlings) Sagar Desai (Qala) Sandeep Chowta (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai) Siddhartha Khosla (Gulmohar)

BEST SOUND DESIGN (WEB ORIGINAL FILM)

Anirban Sengupta (Darlings) Dileep Subramaniam (Bloody Daddy) Kunal Sharma (Monica, O My Darling) PM Satheesh, Manoj M Goswami (Gulmohar) Sanjay Maurya & Allwin Rego (Bawaal)

