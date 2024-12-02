Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai on Sunday to celebrate and honor the best talent in the web space. The 5th edition of the ceremony was a star-studded affair, with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, and Imtiaz Ali attending.

Kareena and Diljit Dosanjh were the night’s biggest winners as they were declared the Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively, for their films Jaane Jaan and Amar Singh Chamkila. AR Rahman won two trophies for his work on the background music and music album of Amar Singh Chamkila.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners

Shows Categories:

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Actor (Male): Comedy: Rajkummar Rao (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Actor (Male): Drama: Gagan Dev Riar (Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story)

Best Actor (Female): Comedy: Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak Season 4)

Best Actor (Female): Drama: Manisha Koirala (Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar)

Best Director: Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani (Kaala Paani)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Comedy: Faisal Malik (Panchayat Season 3)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Drama: R Madhavan (The Railway Men)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Comedy: Nidhi Bisht (Maamla Legal Hai)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Drama: Mona Singh (Made In Heaven Season 2)

Best Original Story: Biswapati Sarkar (Kaala Paani)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special): The Hunt For Veerappan

Best Dialogue: Sumita Arora (Guns & Gulaabs)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Heeramandi: The

Diamond Bazaar)

Best Debut Director: Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men

Films Categories:

Best Film: Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director: Imtiaz Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Male): Diljit Dosanjh (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Actor (Female): Kareena Kapoor (Jaane Jaan)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj)

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Wamiqa Gabbi (Khufiya)

Best Dialogue: Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Cinematographer: Sylvester Fonseca (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Production Design: Suzanne Caplan Merwanji (The Archies)

Best Editing: Aarti Bajaj (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Background Music: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Story: Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, Reema Kagti (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Music Album: AR Rahman (Amar Singh Chamkila)

Best Debut Director: Arjun Varain Singh, (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Best Debut: Vedang Raina (The Archies)

Critics Categories:

Best Series: Guns & Gulaabs

Best Director: Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama: Kay Kay Menon (Bambai Meri Jaan)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama: Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 3)

Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Best Actor, Film (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat (Jaane Jaan)

Best Actor, Film (Female): Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Special Recognition: Arjun Varain Singh (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Madhuri Dixit Revealed Facing Criticism For Her Appearance: “… They Thought I Was Too Skinny”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News