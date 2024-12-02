Veteran film actor Dharmendra ruled the industry for several years, setting a legacy of his own. His kids, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha Deol, are well-known faces in the film industry, and we also know about his other daughter, Ahana Deol. But did you know the senior actor has two more daughters? Scroll below to learn about them in detail.

The veteran actor’s personal life has always been in the limelight, mainly because of his relationship with Hema Malini. He was previously married to Prakash Kaur, but after several years together, they parted ways, and the actor fell in love with Hema Malini.

Many are aware of Sunny and Bobby Deol as Dharmendra’s two sons with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, but did you know he has two daughters with her as well? Yes They are Ajeita and Vijeta Deol. According to reports, they stay away from the spotlight and are established in their own lives. According to News 18’s report, Ajeita is a psychology teacher at a school in the US, and her nickname is Dolly. She is married to an Indian-American dentist named Kiran Chaudhary, and the couple has two daughters.

Although Vijeta also likes to avoid the limelight, her name is associated with showbiz. Do you know how?

Well, Dharmendra’s production company is named after Vijeta Deol, Vijeta Production Private Limited. She is married to Vivek Gill, and they have a daughter and a son. Vijeta is also the director of Rajkamal Trading Private Limited.

A picture of Vijeta Deol was posted on Reddit three years ago, and the netizens were even slightly surprised when they found out about her.

One user wrote, “Wow, I never knew dharmendra had 3 daughters, only knew about Esha and Ahana. That makes Dharmendra the father of 6 children in total.”

Another quipped, “Where did you even get this picture from? I’ve never seen Dharmendra’s daughters. She has a sister named Ajeeta if I am right?”

One claimed, “Yes Ajeta who has cut off ties from her father. Sunny and bobby come regularly to usa to visit them. I have a distant friend who knows dharam’s daughters family. Oddly enough Dharam has not seen them in well over 10 years. According to my source vijeyta is 56 now and her daughter is in her 20s. None of dharam’s grand kids in usa have seen their grandfather in person. Both daughters have several children.”

Followed by one explaining, “May be they had the falling out 30 years ago and slowly got apart 10 years ago.”

