It was on December 1, 1995, that two superstars of the industry, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, clashed against each other at the box office. It was SRK’s Ram Jaane against Aamir Khan’s Akele Hum Akele Tum. In a longer period of time, Akele Hum now has a cult following, but the film could not sustain itself at the box office!

Ram Jaane VS Akele Hum Akele Tum Box Office Opening

SRK’s film opened at the box office with an opening that was almost 62% higher than Aamir Khan‘s. While Ram Jaane earned 0.57 crore on day 1, Akele Hum Akele Tum could earn only 0.35 crore on the opening day.

In its lifetime, Shah Rukh Khan’s film earned 8.7 crore in total. It was mounted on a budget of 3.5 crore and registered a profit of 148.5% at the box office. Meanwhile, with a budget of 4.5 crore, Aamir Khan could earn only 6.9 crore, not failing with his film but not earning a hit tag!

Later, the actor admitted that his film did not run, but he took back his statement in a jiffy. Mr Perfectionist, as per a quote on IMDb trivia in a media interaction in 1995, said, “I admit, we went wrong in its scripting, and I’ve also said in my TV interview that the film did not run. But, believe me, there were some college guys I met in Delhi who said they did not like my saying so on television because, according to them, the film did run and was very good.”

Interestingly, in the same conversation, Aamir also blamed his character from Rangeela for Akele Hum Akele Tum not working. People could not connect to the two contrasting characters in a single year.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Ram Jaane that clashed with Akele Hum Akele Tum was the 8th highest-grossing film of that year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office Revisit: Vicky Kaushal’s Intense Act Sustained The Frenzy Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Emerging As A Theatrical Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News