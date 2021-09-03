Advertisement

Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan starring ‘Rangeela’ is one of the most iconic films of all time. The actress is gracing ‘Dance Deewane’ with her presence and revealed a fun fact of writing a fah letter to Aamir. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film also starred Jackie Shroff in the supporting role.

Colors TV shared a promo of Urmila Matondkar revealing an anecdote about Rangeela that starred Aamir Khan after watching a contestants’ performance and said, “Very few people know that when I was dubbing for Rangeela, I watched Aamir’s performance and I was stunned. I wrote him a letter in which I wrote, ‘You’ll get many letters after this performance and you’ll get awards as well. But this will be the first fan letter you’ll get.’”

This is going to be one fun episode where Urmila Matondkar will be sharing a lot of anecdotes with actors she has worked with in the past including Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, Aamir’s performance in Rangeela was very well received by critics as well as the audiences. He was also nominated for the Best Actor category at the Filmfare Awards in the year when the film was released but apparently lost to Shah Rukh Khan for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

On the work front, Urmila Matondkar earlier this year bought a plush office in Khar for 3 crores and 75 lakhs. Her new property is over 1000 square feet and is located at one of the most expensive places in Mumbai, according to Mumbai Mirror.

And in December last year, the Rangeela actress joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

