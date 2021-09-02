Advertisement

Bollywood’s veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is well known for his villainous and comic roles in Hindi films. So far he has appeared in 200 films. He has also appeared on Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss season 5 in 2011. He has landed controversy a few times.

Around 16 years ago, the veteran actor was embroiled in a sting operation that exposed the actor’s antagonist face in real life too. He was caught in a controversy after the video showed him offering a woman help in her career in return for s*x.

The undercover sting operation was held by India TV. In the video clip, Shakti Kapoor was heard talking to the reporter saying, “I want to make love to you… and if you want to come into this line (film industry), you have to do what I am telling you to do.” He also said that he had slept with three actresses. Part of the video can be seen below: