Sidharth Shukla shared a great rapport with Salman Khan after his successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. Not only did he win the show, but he also won the hearts of millions including the host. Back when Sid was a part of the show, he asked Salman to wish his mother on her birthday. Scroll below to read the host’s blessings to his mother.

It was February 2020 when Sid was a part of BB13 he asked Salman to wish his mother on her birthday.

Sidharth Shukla reminded Salman Khan that he had once said, “apki maa, meri maa, and meri maa, aapki maa,” and further adds that it’s her birthday today and asked him to wish her on the occasion of the same.

Salman Khan then wished Sidharth Shukla’s mother in his signature style with a hint of sarcasm. He wished her good health, life and also wished that Sid makes his mom proud and does a lot of good work in life and cheekily concluded by saying, “And may he get the best bahu to her house or quite a few.”

Take a look at the video here:

We wish that this terrible news wasn’t true and he was still among us because he deserved to be.

Meanwhile, fans are still in disbelief of Sidharth Shukla’s passing away and his friends, colleagues from around the industry are paying their last respects to the late actor at his Mumbai residence.

Sid’s mortals remain at the Cooper Hospital for post mortem and last rights are most likely to happen tomorrow. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

May his soul rest in peace. You’ll be dearly missed, Sidharth Shukla.

