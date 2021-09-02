Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla, who is well known for his role in the daily soap Balika Vadhu, passed away today due to a massive heart attack. His sudden death has left the TV fraternity shocked and sad. His fans too are now struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality.

Several of his colleagues such as Sunil Grover, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Munmun Dutta and others took to social media to share their condolences of the actor’s death. Bigg Boss 13 winner is now survived by his mother and two sisters.

As social media is now inundated with condolences, Sidharth Shukla’s fan has shared a heartwarming video wherein the star was seen sharing a message to the YouTuber Mr. Bug. In the video, the actor was heard saying, “Hey bug, I’m sorry, we couldn’t meet. Muje pata chala, something is wrong with your sister. I hope she is well and all my love and prayers to her. I really hope she gets well soon and she will. You take care soon. Bhai lambi h zindagi fir milenge fir se…” Take a look at the video below:

I remember the words when he said to me in videos for me that " lambi h zindagi fir milenge fir se…"#SidharthShukla #RestInPeace Always a Inspiration to me for my life… 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oTcIegTpSF — 🐛 Mr. Bug 🐛 (@YoutuberMrBug) September 2, 2021

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Karan Kundrra took to social media and expressed his shock over Broken But Beautiful 3 star’s sudden demise. Kundrra, who spoke to him over the phone, shared a picture of the star on Instagram and wrote, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad.”

Previously, Rahul Vaidya also spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “I am beyond numb and out of words right now! I woke up to this news and couldn’t believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can’t believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this.”

Vaidya also said, “I knew Sidharth a little better because we go to the same gym and often bumped into each other. Apart from that, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, he had been warm towards me and I will forever be grateful for that!.”

Must Read: Sidharth Sagar Of Comedy Circus Fame Is Taking Drugs Yet Again, Sent To Rehab; “I Was Devastated,” Says His Mother

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube