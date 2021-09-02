Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise has left the world in shock. His Bigg Boss 13 housemate Asim Riaz took to his Instagram to share a heartbreaking post on Sid’s passing away and left us all in tears. Scroll below to read what he wrote.

Asim and Sidharth were initially best of friends in the reality show and later on became rivals.

Sharing the pictures with him on Instagram, Asim Riaz captioned it, “I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla”. The pictures are from Bigg Boss 13’s house and it’s so difficult to believe that this gem of a person is no more.

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post here for Sidharth Shukla –

Our heart is so heavy as we write this. He wasn’t just an amazing actor but also an incredible human being.

Reacting to Asim Riaz’s post on Sidharth Shukla, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana left a broken heart emoji in the comments section. Actress Karishma Tanna also reacted to the same and left crying emojis.

A fan reacted to Asim’s post and commented, “Asim bhai ap paile shukla ke hospital ke pas chale jao jakar shukla ki maa ka khayal rakho ab aphi shukla ki maa ke dosre BETE hu.” Another fan commented, “Remember what sid said to u that he send ur parents hajj worship 😢 . How kind humble he was, rip 😢” A third fan commented, “Kya mast Jodi thi donon ki bade bhai chhote bhai miss you big boss vaisa Bigg boss Nahin Aaya Nahin aaega sabhi ki jodi usmein perfect thi 😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭”.

May God give strength to Sidharth Shukla’s family and loved ones in this crucial time.

May your soul rest in peace, Sid.

