Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz released a rap song Back to Start on EID (May 14) this year. The song has clocked more than 10 million views. Reportedly, he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but the actor had turned it down. Now he has opened up on the reason behind rejecting the offer.

When Asim released his rap song one of the first celebrities to praise him was Varun Dhawan. The two had previously shared screen space in David Dhawan’s 2014 directorial, Main Tera Hero. Now he has opened about his plans on the acting front.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Asim Riaz said, “Yes, I can’t leave that part because I love that too. And I am doing something like never before – rapping, modelling and acting as well.”

The 27-year-old actor further said, “So music videos and web series’ have been coming in. I was about to have a good meeting and go through the script, but now today because of the situation we are not able to sit together in a restaurant before we test negative, and that situation is really hard. Abhi yeh waqt nikal jaye, and sahi waqt pe sab sahi ho jayega (Let this time pass, everything will become all right), I am just praying for that.”

Asim Riaz also revealed that he was offered Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 but unfortunately couldn’t take it up. Talking about it he said, “Yes, I was offered but then I was supposed to choose my music or that part. You know because I was so busy doing my music, then they called me. I am like ‘I am sorry’, like I probably want to do it, maybe not. But then I was so passionate about my rap, and I was recording ‘Back to Start’ and I was shooting the video. So I was like I took a chance, I am like ‘Back to Start’ should be out. So probably next year or let’s see how it goes.”

Asim Riaz rose to fame after his stint in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Following this, he has been seen in many music videos. Previously, he confirmed that he will be collaborating with rapper Bohemia for his upcoming album. He had also confirmed that he will be collaborating with DJ Snake for another music album.

