Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Mahila Mandal’ comprises all fashionistas. Be it Munmun Dutta, Sunayana Fozdar or Palak Sidhwani, all ladies know how to ace their social media game with stunning photoshoots. The latest one to stun with her beauty is Palak aka Tapu Sena’s Sonu.

A few hours ago, Palak shared a picture in which she is seen in a Churidaar dress. She looks drop-dead gorgeous as always. Captioning the picture, she wrote: “Thodasa Hasaake, Thodasa Rulaake…Pal ye bhi jaane waala hai.”

See the picture ft Palak Sidhwani here:

Even though Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen multiple halts during the pandemic, Palak Sidhwani is consistent in entertaining her fans through social media. On Instagram, the actress is seen interacting with her fans and posting her pictures.

A few days back, Palak Sidhwani had shared a picture in which she is seen wearing a violet traditional dress with a golden floral pattern. She is seen wearing gold bangles in her right hand. The Taarak Mehta actress truly looked like an irresistible beauty.

Meanwhile, Palak joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 after Nidhi Bhanushali left it. She even revealed how she bagged the role in one of her interviews.

Very few would be aware that Palak was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra-led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role. And the rest is history!

