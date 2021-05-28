Television shows have suffered the most from the entertainment industry due to the pandemic. Amongst such shows is The Kapil Sharma Show that went off-air due to the lack of audience. While fans are waiting like crazy for the show to start, Krushna Abhishek has now shared a post, saying he badly misses the madness.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Krushna has been an integral part of TKSS’s second season. He is immensely popular for his character of Sapna. He has been working with Kapil since their Comedy Circus days, so there’s no wonder, why his chemistry with Kapil seems to be out of the world.

Advertisement

On Instagram, Krushna Abhishek recently shared a clip from The Kapil Sharma Show. In it, he is seen playing Jackie Shroff, and gracing the couch is evergreen Anil Kapoor. Captioning the post, Krushna wrote, “We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can’t wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u…God heal the world.” Responding to the post, Tiger Shroff has replied “Outstanding”.

See the post shared by Krushna Abhishek below:

Meanwhile, back in March, Krushna had revealed some exciting details of The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season. “We haven’t finalized the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon,” he had said in a talk with Times Of India.

“Kapil and I discussed a lot over the phone as we both want the show to return soon. He is also gearing up and excited that we will be doing the new season and new things,” Krushna Abhishek added.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Exclusive! All Is Not Well Between Dilip Joshi & Raj Anadkat?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube